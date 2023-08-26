Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.39. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

