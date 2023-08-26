Ultra Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.39 million and $795,930.33 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00728924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00115506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1688489 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $836,161.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

