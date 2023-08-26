Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Unifi Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UFI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.08. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unifi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

