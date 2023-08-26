Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Unifi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Get Unifi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.