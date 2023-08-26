Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Unifi Trading Up 0.2 %

UFI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Unifi has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

