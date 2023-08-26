Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Unifi has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

