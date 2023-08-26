Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.25

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.25 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.22 ($0.27), with a volume of 178431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UJO

Union Jack Oil Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.85 million, a P/E ratio of 677.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.79.

In other news, insider Joseph OFarrell acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £20,770 ($26,499.11). 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.