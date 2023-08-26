Uniswap Trading Down 7.6% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00017574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $60.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00250127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.57011339 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 786 active market(s) with $81,180,830.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.