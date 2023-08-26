United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $7.50 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

