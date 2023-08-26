United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.