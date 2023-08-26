United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 189.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of United Therapeutics worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $229.01. 190,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,623. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

