Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the July 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Shares of UMGP remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,225. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
