Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the July 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

Shares of UMGP remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,225. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

