UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 112.0% in August

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY remained flat at $18.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Get UOL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UOL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About UOL Group

(Get Free Report)

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.