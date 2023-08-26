Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.08. 2,305,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,681,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $587,437.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at $28,309,004.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $1,549,204. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Upstart by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

