Uquid Coin Hits Market Cap of $31.45 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00012088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $31.45 million and $29,717.69 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

