Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.