VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 38,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,947. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

