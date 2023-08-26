VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after buying an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

