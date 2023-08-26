Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $279.55. 724,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,794. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average is $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

