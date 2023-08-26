Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,926. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

