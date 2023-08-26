Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,105. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.