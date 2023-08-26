Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND remained flat at $71.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,830. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

