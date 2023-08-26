VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Stock Up 6.0 %
VAPR traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,468. VaporBrands International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
VaporBrands International Company Profile
