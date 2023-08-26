Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $10,683.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00251212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00728709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00550292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00060772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,492,235 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

