Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 2,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

