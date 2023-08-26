VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

