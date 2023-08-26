VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
