VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 62.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

Shares of CSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $65.78.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.57%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

