Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,592.59

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,592.59 ($20.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,433 ($18.28). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,468 ($18.73), with a volume of 80,473 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($26.66) to GBX 1,880 ($23.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.15) to GBX 1,750 ($22.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.24) to GBX 1,590 ($20.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,484.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,589.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,355 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £54,200 ($69,150.29). In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,031 shares of company stock worth $5,466,077. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

