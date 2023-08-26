Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.73.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 623,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

