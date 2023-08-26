Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $80,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

