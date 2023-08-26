Vow (VOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $337,156.93

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $251.16 million and $337,156.93 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

