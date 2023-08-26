VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 28th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON VSL opened at GBX 71.30 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 37.41 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The company has a market capitalization of £198.41 million, a PE ratio of -896.41 and a beta of 0.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.53 ($1.19).
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
