vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

