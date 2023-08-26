W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

WRB stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.