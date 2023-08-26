Wanchain Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.31 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,986,246 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

