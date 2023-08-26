Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.12 million and $666,030.98 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,986,250 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

