Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.33. 1,796,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,247. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

