Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,852 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.70. 1,632,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

