Watershed Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 1,618,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,947. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

