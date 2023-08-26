Watershed Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 440,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,450. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

