Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT remained flat at $46.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,800. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

