Watershed Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,619. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

