Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after acquiring an additional 286,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

