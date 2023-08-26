Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 140.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $223.59 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.