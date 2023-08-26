Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

