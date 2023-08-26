Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $6,508,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock valued at $259,303,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

