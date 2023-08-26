Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,571.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $121.79 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

