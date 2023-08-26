Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $364.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.