Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

