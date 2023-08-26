Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

